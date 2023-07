READING, Pa. - Demolition is underway at the site of the old East End Athletic Club in South Reading.

The property, former site of the historic Mineral Spring Hotel, has been vacant since 2017.

Fire tore through the building in March of this year and officials said the fire had "catastrophic effects" on its structural integrity.

The more than two-century-old building is located in the 200 block of South 19th Street.

Officials never determined what sparked the fire.