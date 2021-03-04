READING, Pa. – A pile of bricks is all that remains of a century-old industrial building in the 200 block of Maple Street. Snowstorms last month caused part of the roof to collapse, sending bricks into the street.
Fears of a possible collapse triggered an evacuation of nine homes in the area.
"Any collapse or structural damage in the city becomes a priority," said Matt Bard, project manager for Empire Services, the company that's been contracted to demolish the building. "It's just a matter of how quickly you can respond to it and what hurdles you can get through quickly."
It was a similar scene on Miltimore Street. A vacant building partially collapsed, prompting the city to temporarily condemn several homes behind the building on Gordon Street.
"It was the amount of snow and the weight of the snow on the roofs," said Bard.
He says typically, it's the thawing and refreezing of snow and ice that compromise buildings, but in these instances, it was likely just the weight of all the snow.
For now, work on Miltimore Street wrapped up Tuesday. The location of power lines meant some of the work had to be done by hand. A portion of the building remains but isn't posing an imminent threat.
"The city, we determined the structure is stable for the time being and any future modifications or demolition will basically be handled between the city and property owner," said Bard.
It'll likely still be a couple of weeks before work wraps up on Maple Street. Construction workers say narrow streets and close proximity to other buildings make demolition projects more challenging.
"The last thing we want to happen is have someone's property or, God forbid, someone get harmed," Bard said.
One neighbor said the old industrial building had become an eyesore. He said he hopes the city does something positive with the property.
In the meantime, demo crews are asking people to give them room to work and to be extra careful in the area.
"Don't ever enter the area while we're working," warned Bard. "If you absolutely have to, please get someone's attention before you walk in because if we don't see you and we don't know you're there, that's a recipe for disaster."