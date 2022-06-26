READING, Pa. – On the corner of Fifth and Penn streets in Reading, people held up signs and spoke out against the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade Saturday afternoon.
A woman, who did not want to use her name and who said she had an abortion, said she is afraid of what the ruling means for her daughters, granddaughters and people in urban districts.
"I left a picnic to come here, but I think that people need to know that we have a voice, and we need to have it heard," she said.
Lead organizer for Berks Stand Up, Celine Schrier said she learned of the decision through a text and finds it infuriating.
"I would like to hope that this ends up sending voters to the polls, reminding them what's really at stake this year in Pennsylvania," Schrier said.
Leah Ebert said she was not shocked by the decision, but believes it is a violation of her human rights and those of people of all genders.
"All around, I'm disgusted with the Supreme Court and the GOP and Democrats for even just letting it happen and not really saying much," Ebert said.
Demonstrators at the rally were not met by any counter-protesters in favor of the Supreme Court's ruling.