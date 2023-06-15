Harrisburg, Pa. – After a meeting of the Commonwealth Drought Task Force this week, the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) has declared a statewide drought watch.

While not mandatory, residents and businesses are encouraged to voluntarily conserve by reducing any nonessential water use.

“Although this week has brought some welcome rain to much of the state, it's not enough to make up for the lack of rainfall this spring, following a winter that brought little snowfall in many areas,” said DEP Acting Secretary Rich Negrin.

“As a result, we're seeing lowered stream flows, dropping groundwater levels, and persistent precipitation deficits. Water conservation, always a good practice, is especially helpful now as it'll lessen potential future impacts on water supplies if rainfall continues to be scant this summer.”

Officials are urging residents and businesses to reduce their nonessential water use by 5–10 percent.

Tips on to reduce water use can be found at the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Drought and WaterSense web page.

The DEP is notifying all water suppliers of the need to monitor their supplies and to update their drought contingency plans as necessary.

State officials made it clear that no county is in drought warning or emergency status at this time.

In addition, the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) is urging Pennsylvanians to be aware of increased fire risk.

Officials say low precipitation has dramatically increased the number of wildfires in Pennsylvania this year.

The state has seen 1,400 wildfires reported so far in 2023, compared to 1,036 in all of 2022. This year’s wildfires have burned more than 8,500 acres, compared to 2,700 acres in 2022.