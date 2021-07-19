HARRISBURG, Pa. - The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection is issuing a Code Orange Air Quality Action Day for Tuesday.
The Code Orange will impact:
The southeastern counties of Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia.
The Lehigh Valley-Berks Area which includes the counties of Berks, Lehigh, and Northampton.
The southcentral counties of Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon, and York.
The southwestern counties of Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Fayette, Washington, and Westmoreland.
The DEP reports smoke from wildfires in northern and western Canada, along with light winds, will likely contribute to daily average concentrations of fine particulate matter in the Code Orange range on Tuesday.
Code Orange represents unhealthy pollution levels for sensitive groups of people. On an Air Quality Action Day, young children, the elderly, and those with respiratory problems, such as asthma, emphysema, and bronchitis, are especially vulnerable to the effects of air pollution and should limit outdoor activities.
Residents and businesses within the Air Quality Action Day areas are strongly encouraged to voluntarily help reduce air pollution by reducing or eliminating fireplace and wood stove use; avoiding the open burning of leaves, trash and other materials; and avoiding the use of gas-powered lawn and garden equipment.