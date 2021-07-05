HARRISBURG, Pa. - The DEP is issuing a Code Orange Air Quality Action Day for Ozone. On Tuesday, the Department of Environmental Protection is asking area residents to help reduce air pollution.
The Code Orange will impact:
- The southeastern counties of Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia.
- The Lehigh Valley-Berks Area which includes the counties of Berks, Lehigh, and Northampton.
- The southwestern counties of Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Fayette, Washington, and Westmoreland.
The DEP reports a combination of mostly sunny skies and high temperatures in the middle 90s will likely contribute to 8-hour average concentrations of ozone in the Code Orange range on Tuesday.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Air Quality Index (AQI) provides standardized color codes for forecasting and reporting daily air quality. Green signifies good air quality; Yellow means moderate air quality; Orange represents unhealthy pollution levels for sensitive groups of people; and Red warns of unhealthy pollution levels for all.
On an Air Quality Action Day, young children, the elderly, and those with respiratory problems, such as asthma, emphysema, and bronchitis, are especially vulnerable to the effects of air pollution and should limit outdoor activities.
Residents and businesses are strongly encouraged to voluntarily help reduce air pollution by:
Driving less by carpooling or using public transportation; Combining errands to reduce vehicle trips; Limiting engine idling; Refueling cars and trucks after dusk; and Conserving electricity by setting air conditioning to a higher temperature and turning off lights that are not in use.
For more information, visit DEP at www.ahs.dep.pa.gov/AQPartnersWeb.