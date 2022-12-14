READING, Pa. - The holidays can be hard. "Typically, between Thanksgiving and after New Year's is a really rough stretch of time for a lot of people," says Pam Seaman, Berks County Mental Health & Developmental Disabilities Program Administrator.

Different factors like colder, darker days on top of the pressure of gift giving, expectations and increased time around others can be stressful, but it can also create feelings of isolation.

"For some people holidays don't necessarily bring up fond memories," says Seaman. "Sometimes there's difficult, painful things they're working through."

"It exacerbates feelings of depression, loss, grief, loneliness," says Bobby Sanders, Director of Crisis Services with Holcomb Behavioral Health System.

Sanders got into mental health after someone who lived near him in college died by suicide.

"That's something that I always think about if I had the tools and the resources," says Sanders. "Just something as simple as asking, 'are you okay', 'how are you feeling today'."

Holcomb provides crisis intervention services for people in Berks County via phone calls 610-379-2007, mobile outreach, walk in services and even a text service called 'R U Ok'. To text that service it's 484-816-7865.

He says for many people it's knowing that there's help available 24/7, knowing how to find it and that it's free.

"You call, we respond," says Sanders. "If there's a crisis, we intervene. Our service is simple, yet impactful."

Holcomb will work to identify the issue and link the person to services that can help.

"If you have concerns for yourself, or for someone else, don't be afraid to reach out," says Sanders.

"There's no expectation as to what your crisis is," says Seaman. "Everybody's crisis is going to be different."