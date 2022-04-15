BERN TWP., Pa. — The job of identifying a body like the one found in a creek in Berks County on Thursday can be a challenge for all kinds of reasons.
"No scene is ever the same as one before... it's always something different, and we always have to treat it that way," said Sarah Shivers, a deputy coroner in Berks County.
Shivers said so many factors come into play when identifying a body, especially one that has been exposed to the elements. Naturally, heat speeds up the decomposition process and cold weather slows it down. Water also creates complications.
"It can bloat bodies. It can wash away evidence. It can wash away other things," Shivers said. "It will make the skin soft and also, any type of algae can start to grow on the body."
Animals or organisms in the water can also have an effect on how well a body is preserved.
Determining time of death can be challenging, especially for a case like Ronald Garmen, who was found in a creek in Richmond Township on Thursday, more than five months after he went missing from his home in Greenwich Township.
"In a situation like this, because it's a possibility that the individual has been there for some time, that makes it difficult to narrow it down to a specific say, date, time, hour," Shivers explained. "So, we're looking at a generalization as to when this person may have passed away."
Shivers said loved ones are the ideal way to identify a person, or the person may have identification on him, but tattoos, scars or birthmarks are another strong identifier. If those methods aren't an option, that's when investigators turn to forensics.
"Going to DNA, fingerprints, dental records, to call in our odontologist, things like that, that is where we go to kind of last resort if you will to kind of bring in those heavy hitters," Shivers said.