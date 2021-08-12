BERN TWP., Pa. — Who could blame top management at EnerSys, the Bern Township manufacturer of stored energy solutions for industrial applications, for wishing everything was normal along its supply chain? Shortages in labor, materials and transportation caused a record backlog to reach $850 million in the company's first quarter of fiscal 2022.
Still, EnerSys' net sales increased 16% in the quarter compared to the prior fiscal year's first quarter. Adjusted operating earnings and adjusted net earnings also increased above fiscal 2021 first quarter results.
Each operating segment – energy systems, motive power, and specialty – increased net sales over fiscal 2021's first quarter and adjusted operating earnings increased as well, except for energy systems.
"Like many industrial companies, we are facing supply chain challenges that are restraining revenue and earnings growth, especially in our first half of fiscal 2022," David M. Shaffer, the company's president and chief executive officer, noted in a prepared statement. "While we are being cautious due to the fluidity of lingering COVID impacts, we remain optimistic that consistently robust orders, a strong backlog, recent pricing actions and a steadily improving supply chain will sequentially benefit our second half."
EnerSys highlighted several developments in the quarter during a webcast to stock analysts. A prototype BESS (battery electric storage system) plus DC (direct current) fast charge station for electric vehicles has been installed at the EnerSys Technology Center in Bern Township. The company said it sees an immense market opportunity, and its goal is to charge any electric car as fast as the car can handle, reducing the process from hours to minutes. EnerSys' solution is to use a large storage battery to reduce system installation costs.
As a hedge against potential geo-political issues, EnerSys is moving contract manufacturing for energy systems products out of China. Also, energy systems is making progress on new product initiatives in lithium batteries and DC fast charge systems.
The motive power segment saw a return on sales of 15.1%, near historic highs, aided by efficiency improvements. In addition, the specialty segment saw transportation sales grow 30% and expects the U.S. government's lithium initiative and infrastructure legislations to drive further growth.
Operating results
Net earnings attributable to EnerSys stockholders for the first quarter of fiscal 2022 were $43.9 million, or $1.01 per diluted share, which included an unfavorable net of tax impact of $10.5 million, or $0.24 per diluted share,
Net earnings for the first quarter of fiscal 2021 were $35.2 million, or $0.82 per diluted share, which included an unfavorable highlighted net of tax impact of $4.2 million, or $0.10 per diluted share. Adjusted net earnings per diluted share for the first quarter of fiscal 2022, on a non-GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) basis, were $1.25, which met the guidance of $1.15 to $1.25 per diluted share for the first quarter given by the company on May 26, 2021. Those earnings compare to the prior year first-quarter adjusted net earnings of $0.92 per diluted share.
Net sales for the first quarter of fiscal 2022 were $814.9 million, an increase of 15.6% from the prior year first-quarter net sales of $704.9 million and increased 0.2% sequentially from the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 net sales of $813.5 million. The increase from the prior year quarter was the result of a 12% increase in organic volume resulting from the easing of the pandemic and a 4% increase in foreign currency translation impact.
Segment results
Energy systems, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution and energy storage, are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and numerous applications requiring stored energy solutions. Sales for the quarter were $371 million, a 5% increase above fiscal2021 first quarter sales of $353 million. Operating earnings were $13.1 million, a decrease of $15 million from the prior fiscal year's first quarter.
Motive power batteries and chargers are utilized in electric forklift trucks and other industrial electric powered vehicles. Sales for the quarter were $336 million, a 28% increase above fiscal 2021 first-quarter sales of $263 million. Operating earnings were $50.6 million, an increase of $23.3 million from the prior fiscal year's first quarter.
Specialty batteries are used in aerospace and defense applications, large over-the-road trucks, premium automotive, medical and security systems applications. Sales for the quarter were $108 million, a 21% increase above fiscal 2021 first-quarter sales of $89 million. Operating earnings were $11.4 million, an increase of $5.6 million from the prior fiscal year's first quarter.
"We expect our adjusted diluted earnings per share to be between $1.03 and $1.13 in our second fiscal quarter with sequential impacts from the acceleration of investment in our new EV fast charging program along with our global annual wage increases moving from April 1 to July 1," Shaffer said.
Near-term, the company said it expects to continue to face supply chain disruptions, but it expects the U.S. infrastructure bills to provide a catalyst for growth in the electric grid, electric vehicle charging and high-speed broadband.