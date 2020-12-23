CUMRU TWP., Pa. - Deluxe Diner on Lancaster Pike in Cumru Township is one of 10 restaurants in Berks County ordered to shut down after continuing to let people to dine-in, despite Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf's mandate earlier this month.
"I refuse to go by his rules," said Anna Burkman, who owns the restaurant with her brother.
Burkman said too many people depend on their restaurant for it to close now.
"We have a lot of elderly people that come here. [They] cannot cook for themselves," said Burkman. "They depend on us to be open."
She also said she can't fathom letting her employees go right before Christmas. On top of that, Burkman said it's her right to remain open.
She said the diner closed for two-and-a-half months in the spring, and only reopened with the help of the federal government's Paycheck Protection Program loan. She added that takeout simply isn't enough to keep the restaurant afloat.
"Takeout doesn't even cover your food cost," said Burkman, "[let] alone all your other expenses."
A spokesperson for the state Department of Agriculture said if those restaurants get in compliance, meaning they only do takeout or delivery until Jan. 4, when the order expires, they can reopen. Otherwise, they'll be fined and there will be further enforcement through the court system.
Burkman said that won't stop her from allowing customers to come in and have a meal.
"We're going to fight it," said Burkman who added that her attorney was in court for her on Wednesday. "I'm not going to wait for them to take me to court. I'm taking them to court, because I'm done with them!"