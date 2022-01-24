SHILLINGTON, Pa. - The death of a 47-year-old woman in Shillington has police on the hunt for answers.
"This was the scene of a tragic death. It is a homicide," said Berks County District Attorney John Adams.
It started as a call for cardiac arrest to this home in the 200 block of North Brobst Street on Sunday.
Borough Police were first on scene.
Once they knew the investigation would shift to a homicide, State Police and Berks County Detectives were asked to take over.
"we are making headway I hope we will be able to find the perpetrator shortly but at this point it is an open investigation," Adams said.
Several neighbors told 69 News this weekend that they're shocked and concerned that something like this would happen in their neighborhood.
Officials say there is no danger to the public.
"We believe this was a domestic related incident," Adams said.