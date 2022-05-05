SHILLINGTON, Pa. - Three men are behind bars, charged in a frightening gunpoint robbery in Shillington.
County detectives helped Shillington police with the case, and they say they're still combing through the evidence.
"This was somewhat brazen," said Berks County District Attorney John Adams while talking about an armed robbery that happened around 2:30 Monday morning.
A man was held at gunpoint and robbed of his keys, wallet, and work truck.
it happened in Shillington, and less than 24 hours later investigators say the suspects were selling tools and equipment in Reading that had been stolen from the victim.
"The victim's tools, work truck were stolen.," said Adams. "It was driven back into the city where the perpetrators of this crime attempted to sell the property and they happened to sell it to an individual who cooperated with law enforcement and identified these individuals."
Authorities arrested Esteban Pagan-Santiago, 45 of Reading, Jose Osorio and Fernando Febles. Adams says his detectives were able to track the truck and another car, believed to be involved in the crime to Schuylkill Avenue shortly after the robbery.
Adams says he believes it was a crime of opportunity, and the victim wasn't targeted. Right now detectives are looking for forensic evidence.
"We believe that additional charges will be filed against these three individuals for the robbery, the assault, and the theft," continued Adams.