MAXATAWNY TWP., Pa. – What started as outrage looks to be ending with a resolution.
"In the immediate community, people were outraged at the thought that somebody who was buried, especially a Revolutionary War captain and a slave, would be moved or disregarded," said Brenda Winkler, a director with the Kutztown Area Historical Society.
Descendants of Revolutionary War Capt. George Kemp and those in the local historical community are thanking supporters and donors from across the county and Canada who helped pay for legal fees so families could plead their case against Indiana-based Duke Realty and their planned warehouse development in Maxatawny Township.
"I am very happy with the resolution that they put forth," said Meredith Goldey, a Kemp descendent. "They are doing what is best for history so I'm happy and satisfied with the results."
Some of those results Duke put in writing include fixing up the grounds, designating parking spots and donating $5,000 each to a county graveyard preservation group and the Kutztown Area Historical Society. The outcome could also play a role in how future cases are dealt with.
"It sets a precedent in regards to development," Goldey said. "Development is necessary, you need to build, but the development for the sake of destroying history should always be monitored."
The full resolution is contingent upon Duke Realty actually purchasing the property, which is currently tied up due to another issue involving a land use appeal. Another hearing is set for Oct. 12.