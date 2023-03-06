READING, Pa. – Reading City Council had an opportunity Monday night to question Alan Shuman, president of Shuman Development, on the redevelopment of the former Elks lodge at 46 S. Fifth St.
In December, Shuman made a request of the city for $300,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funding to pay for roof repairs at the historic property, which is also known as the Trexler Mansion.
An ordinance was introduced last month to make the allocation, but it was later tabled because councilmembers wanted Shuman to come to a meeting to answer questions regarding the financial need.
Shuman said that in 30 years of development projects, he never approached the city for any financing.
"We came across a problem on this one," Shuman explained during Monday night's meeting of the Reading Strategic Planning Committee. "When temporary roof work was done about 10 to 15 years ago, they covered over some structural damage in the ceiling of the ballroom area."
Shuman said the roof was below where a rooftop garden once existed.
"The wetness in there (the roof) was encapsulated and allowed to continue to rot the steel beams over the last 10-plus years," Shuman said. "It was all closed up, and we had no idea that the damage was going on until we actually started doing the work on the building."
Shuman said the estimate for the repair is $600,000, with a significant portion needed to open the roof deck and for a partial demolition of the plasterwork in the ballroom in order to gain access to the steel beams.
"We took over the building about two years ago and started putting together the financing package to be able to restore this building," Shuman said. "It is one of the top five contributing structures to the Callowhill Historic District in downtown Reading."
The entire renovation project is costing $8.2 million.
The ordinance to allocate the funds to Shuman has a contingency that the county also gives $300,000 from its ARPA funds.
Shuman said he has not yet appeared before the county commissioners.
Councilman Chris Daubert questioned how much money Shuman Development has invested in the project.
Shuman said his company has put in about $1.3 million, with another $1.2 million in loans.
Shuman added that at this point, he has applied for every grant available to finance the project, and that to his knowledge, there is no other alternative secure the $600,000 needed for the roof.