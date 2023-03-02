MAIDENCREEK TWP., Pa. – A developer that wants to build a 930,000-square-foot warehouse has filed a second lawsuit against Maidencreek Township — this time, taking issue with how public hearings related to the project are being conducted.

Plymouth Meeting-based Maiden Creek Associates LP alleges that Maidencreek Township is not adhering to the provisions of the Pennsylvania Municipalities Planning Code, which governs hearings on conditional-use applications.

The township issued a statement and a copy of the legal filing Wednesday, saying its board of supervisors "will review the suit thoroughly with the Township Solicitor and will respond appropriately."

Specific complaints in the filing claim that township supervisors have refused to enforce its own rules, allowing questions from the public that are "irrelevant," not directly related to witness testimony and beyond the scope of the conditional-use application.

The lawsuit also alleges that the township has not scheduled the public hearings in a timely manner, preventing the applicant from presenting its supporting evidence within the 100-day time frame specified by the municipalities planning code.

Maiden Creek is seeking conditional-use approval to allow the construction of the building for wholesale business, storage and warehousing. Within the C-2 regional commercial zoning district, the use is permitted by conditional-use approval from the township supervisors. However, the applicant needs to demonstrate that qualifications are being met to receive the approval.

So far, four hearings for the project have taken place since November 2022. Twenty members of the public have registered as parties to the proceedings, which means that each of those individuals must be given an opportunity to present their own case with witnesses after the applicant completes their testimony.

At the third hearing held in late January, one resident questioned Christopher Williams, a traffic study engineer for the proposed project, for 90 minutes.

Gregg Adelman, an attorney for Maiden Creek, objected to the questioning several times to stop the resident from presenting testimony, as parties may not actually present testimony or evidence until the applicant has completed the hearing of all its witnesses and rested its case.

At one point during that session, Adelman called the questioning out of order and requested that the board of supervisors impose a limit on the questions parties can ask on cross-examination. Otherwise, he said he would go to court to "establish some type of defined procedure" for the hearing.

During that January hearing, Township Solicitor Eric Frey responded, "We're not going to do that. As you know, these are laypeople, and are not attorneys."

Earlier in January, the township was notified of other litigation that Maiden Creek Associates filed against the township. That suit alleges that the township's noise ordinance is not in compliance with state law, making it impossible for the proposed warehouse to comply with the township noise regulations.