READING, Pa. - Reading's mayor broke some significant news during his second annual State of the City address on Friday.
Mayor Eddie Moran announced that a 500-unit apartment complex is being planned for the 600 block of Spring Street over the next five years.
Douglas Development Corporation, which has owned the site since 2000, is planning to break ground on the first 147 apartments in April, according to the mayor.
The property was once home to the Reading Station outlet center. Price Rite and Family Dollar stores currently occupy the site.
Also, Moran announced that the former Reading Eagle newspaper building in the 300 block of Penn Street will soon house a fitness center, an indoor swimming pool, a produce market, and a four-star restaurant.
The mayor delivered his address to a physically-distanced audience of elected officials and invited guests at the DoubleTree Hotel on Penn Street.