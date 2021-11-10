READING, Pa. – A bank building most of its life, a prominent location in Center City Reading is in line for change.
"It's one of the finest buildings in Berks County," said Alan Shuman, owner of the Shuman Development Group.
The Wells Fargo building at Sixth and Penn streets is now under the ownership of the Shuman Development Group. The previous owner, the Greater Reading Chamber Alliance, announced the sale of the building on Tuesday.
Shuman says restaurant space will take over the first floor, with possible outdoor dining. Office or luxury apartment space will occupy the three floors above.
"We're hoping we get something that's not going to focus on not just the lunch crowd here in the downtown but the evening crowd as well," Shuman said.
As for Wells Fargo, the company says it plans to relocate its staff to the Wyomissing area or continue to have them work from home, as many of them have since the beginning of the pandemic.
Shuman has also been busy working on another project just a few blocks away — the former Berks County Trust Building. A food court and luxury apartments are also in the works for that location.
Shuman says some things have changed since the arrival of Alvernia University's Reading CollegeTowne.
"Of course, we've got Alvernia opening in the downtown two months ago and students starting to walk around in the downtown and stuff," Shuman said. "If you want to talk about perceptions changing, Alvernia coming downtown is a huge perception changer."
Shuman says development will begin at the Sixth and Penn building in the spring.