READING, Pa. - The printing presses may no longer be inside the Reading Eagle building, but the building is making headlines.
"It's not a matter of if, it's a matter of when," said Orlando Cuevas, president of IPM, a Philadelphia-based developer.
The iconic building is about to be sold, and IPM sees 100,000 square feet of opportunity.
"We've got some designated restaurant space, we got some space in the back for family fun, whether it be an urban air trampoline park or rock climbing, working on a couple different vendors on that as well," said Cuevas.
IPM will be working on the building after the sale. The terms of that sale aren't public, but the building was originally listed for more than $3 million. IPM officials have their hands in this, and the Madison and Berkshire buildings downtown.
"I know talk is cheap," said Cuevas. "We've already run through zoning on the Madison. We're already filed for zoning applications for half of these [Eagle building] spaces."
This comes on the heels of Alvernia University's announcement of offering engineering degrees at its neighboring CollegeTowne campus next fall. The developer is working with the university.
"We have until August to present the first housing units for the college, for the international students over at the Berkshire, and I plan to have this [Eagle] building open at the same time," said Cuevas.
The Reading Downtown Improvement District said city redevelopment is finally starting to become reality.
"The word is out there in the greater development community that Reading seems to be the place to go," said Charles Broad, DID's executive director.
The real estate company said it expects to provide more information about the sale of the Eagle building in October.
Our PM team is excited to manage the remodel of this historic Reading landmark the former Reading Eagle Company. “The Eagle” will not only get an exterior facelift but inside will house several retailers, a marketplace, restaurant, office space, and so much more. We envision a this building to be a hub for networking and creativity. Interested in being a tenant? email angela.sabatino@ipmaasist.net to schedule a pre-showing of available units at The Eagle. #readingpa #cityofreading #theeagle #berkscounty #commercialrealestate #commercialremodel #eastcoastconstruction #projectmanagement #propertymanagement #tristate #aquisitions #commercialinvestment #commercialdevelopment #ipmassist #ipmusa