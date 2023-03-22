READING, Pa. - They are something you can find in parts of Reading.

“These properties are cheap compared to buying a similar sized property in New York or New Jersey,” said Alan Shuman, with Shuman Development Group.

Blighted and vacant properties, often with owners outside the area.

"Because they're cheap compared to those prices, they can come here,” said Shuman. “People with absolutely no experience in development. They've never done any."

Shuman says he wants to see more oversight when it comes to buying the properties.

"These buildings end up sitting here for years and years until eventually, the walls peel off or they're condemned and they start suffering serious damage. And then, they try to flip it to another group in New York or New Jersey,” Shuman said.

When it comes to blighted properties, it's a challenge for the coroner's office when they have to be called to the scene.

"The biggest issue we have is that very often, they're not found right away, and their body may have a certain level of decomposition which makes our job of identifying them that much harder,” said George Holmes, chief deputy at the Berks County Coroner's Office.

The coroner's office says a man's body was found in an abandoned building in the city on Tuesday.

"We have had issues where we've recovered remains from several blighted properties. We've got maybe a half a dozen in the past year or so,” said Holmes.