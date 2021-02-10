READING, Pa. – What to do with dilapidated properties in Reading is not a new question, but can properties that seem beyond repair still be saved?
"Just about every property is salvageable, depending on how much money can be spent on it," said Alan Shuman, president of Shuman Development Group. "And when I say that, you have to look at a whole number of things."
Last week, a vacant building on the 500 block of Miltimore Street experienced a partial collapse due to heavy snow on the roof. Part of an old warehouse on the 200 block of Maple Street also came down. That's one that Shuman says he told the city about years ago.
"Right after the Letisse [Handbags] building burned, I think that was 2016, they were the same owners, so I had called city hall and the codes department numerous times to try to get some pressure put on the owner of those buildings — that building," he recalled.
Shuman says part of the problem involves real estate speculators buying up old properties and not maintaining them.
"There's some real gems downtown that could be saved if pressure is put on the current owners," he added.
Meanwhile, city officials continue to keep an eye on abandoned problem properties in the city, with more snow in the forecast.
"We have a list of buildings that we normally survey in intervals," said Fire Marshal Jeremy Searfoss. "We did use our drone yesterday to look at some of those buildings. At this point, they've all been vacant for a number of years."
City officials say safety and space for demolition equipment are key factors in dealing with issues involving the warehouse on Maple Street.