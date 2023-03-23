READING, Pa. – Berks County Commissioner Chair Christian Y. Leinbach on Thursday night defended the county's practice of placing 911 fees back on local governments.

George Stuck III, chairman of the Spring Township Board of Supervisors, questioned the practice during public comment at the commissioners' weekly meeting, which was held in the Sinking Spring Borough municipal building.

"When is Berks County going to be like all of the other counties — with the exception of one other county in the state — and not put the 911 fees back on the local government?" Stuck asked. "Because I know that gets passed on as a tax increase at the local government level."

Leinbach said he has talked to a number of municipalities regarding the issue.

"Are you prepared — if you no longer have to pay that fee — to immediately give that back in a tax cut to your residents?" Leinbach questioned. "Because we would have to raise taxes (at the county level), and it's not fair to double tax the people for the same service."

Leinbach said he only ever had one municipality where the officials said they might be willing to do that.

"Every other municipality tells me that they need that money," Leinbach added. "We've raised taxes twice (since 2008), for a total of 10.17% in that entire period. And when we've raised taxes, we've given very specific reasons why that tax was necessary."

"How do I explain to the public we're raising your taxes by — and I don't know what it would be — but let's say we raise it by a mil," Leinbach continued. "And we're raising it because we must pay the portion of the 911 that had been paid by the municipality."

"They're still going to be paying the same amount of tax to the municipality, and now they're paying us more," he said. "They would be getting a double whammy for no increase in service."

Stuck said that speaking on behalf of Spring Township, he would be willing to make that reduction in taxes.

Leinbach said he would look at the issue if all 71 municipalities were to agree to give a tax cut.

Leinbach reminded Stuck that the municipal code makes it clear that public safety is the responsibility of the municipality and not the county.

Leinbach added that he recently attended the County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania, or CCAP, spring meeting where Gov. Josh Shapiro address the commissioners on the topic of 911.

"Our top priority for the County Commissioners Association is the reauthorization of 911," Leinbach said. "If the legislature and the governor do not come to an agreement by the end of this year, the current funding (for 911) will sunset and go away."

In a statement on the County Commissioners Association website, the organization says counties across the state rely on a surcharge, which is "a flat-rate fee placed on a phone service bill monthly or at point of sale for a prepaid device that provides funding for the operation of 911 emergency telecommunications services in Pennsylvania."

CCAP contends that surcharge revenue has increased less than 1% between 2016 and 2020, and counties have collectively contributed more than $100 million annually from their general fund budgets to maintain the 911 system. Moving forward, counties are asking for an increase in the 911 surcharge and the development of a funding formula primarily based on population.

If the surcharge increase is not supported, CCAP says, counties would need to fund the "growing needs" and remaining costs of the 911 system through their general funds.

"And I can tell you, that would turn into an instant property tax increase in every single county because we're talking multimillion dollar impacts," he added. "The governor addressed the core concerns that the county commissioners have raised."