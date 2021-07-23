TULPEHOCKEN TWP., Pa. | It's a first of its kind event for a local potato chip maker, as Dieffenbach's is looking to thank loyal fans, and help feed kids all in one go.
Like a bright, sunflower-shining potato chip palace on a hill, Dieffenbach's Potato Chips, along Host Road in Tulpehocken Township, is playing host to its legion of snack food faithful.
"We're really excited to have our customers here. We wanted to do something nice for them. Customer appreciation days, Sunflower spectacular," said Morgan Santoro, marketing manager.
People came from far and wide not only for the beautiful sunflowers, but the delicious potato chips.
"Being the first time we didn't know what the response was, so we limited it to 2,000 tickets. Free tickets. Limited to 2,000. We put it out there and they were instantly gone," said Dwight Zimmerman, vice president of sales and marketing.
The company is pulling out all the stops to show fans just how much they mean, including lots of sunflowers.
"We've planted over 3,200 sunflowers. Plenty of activities [and] free food. Complimentary ice cream hot dogs and Uglies French fries and we're excited to have everyone here," said Santoro.
The sunflowers play an integral part in this inaugural event, as folks can pick them and donate to Viva Kids, officials say.
"10% of our profit from Uglies brand goes directly to Viva Kids to fight hunger," Zimmerman noted.
The company is already considering another event next year. For those with tickets, the salty festivities continue Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.