WOMELSDORF, Pa. | Dieffenbach’s Snacks announced it will host a two-day Customer Appreciation Sunflower Spectacular event, on Friday, July 23, from 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. and Saturday, July 24, from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. at the company’s headquarters in Womelsdorf, Pa.
The Customer Appreciation Day and Sunflower Spectacular will include photo ops with more than 32,000 sunflowers at the Dieffenbach family farm, a “House of Heat” hot chip eating contest, and a create your own Uglies kettle chip flavor activity, event organizers say.
They also noted that complimentary food will be served, including hot dogs, Uglies kettle-cooked fries, drinks and ice cream.
VivaKids, a local non-profit organization that provides support to organizations in the developing world, says it will be on-site providing a cut-your-own sunflower station.
Proceeds from the cut-your-own sunflower station will go directly to VivaKids, officials say, to provide a safe place for children’s educational, medical and nutritional needs.
Furthering the company’s mission to reducing their impact on the environment, the Dieffenbach team says it plans to process the sunflower seeds into oil to use for their kettle-cooked potato chips.
Participation in the event is open to the general public with a qualifying ticket from their event page. The free event is currently sold out, officials say, but additional tickets for the event will be available on Wednesday, July 21.
