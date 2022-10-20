BERN TWP., Pa. – Dozens of people came out for a special dinner Thursday night at Berkshire Country Club in Bern Township. It was an eye-opening experience with their eyes blindfolded shut.
"It's just a small snippet of what someone with vision loss goes through," said Lori Schermerhorn, president and CEO of the Vision Resource Center of Berks County.
Community members sat down for dinner wearing blindfolds to try and navigate a meal without their sight.
"People don't realize the things that we take for granted, our everyday life, what we use our vision for," Schermerhorn said.
The Vision Resource Center of Berks County, which provides resources and services for the blind or visually impaired, hosts the annual "Dine in the Dark" event.
"The brail machines, the readers, the things they would need to cope in everyday life — we can become that link," said David Meas, a Vision Resource Center of Berks County board member.
Organizers say "Dine in the Dark" is a chance for people to put themselves in a blind person's shoes and experience the uniqueness of their daily tasks, even for just an hour.
"For them, it's everyday life," Meas said, "and the things that they have to learn to do without that sense is just unbelievable."
One attendee at the event — 8-year-old Paisley Conrad — is a perfect example. She's blind, but that doesn't stop her from playing an instrument.
"I play the piano, and I take piano lessons," Conrad said.
"I hope that they understand, that just because you lose your vision or have a low vision, that you are still able to be part of society and be independent," Schermerhorn said.
Proceeds from the event benefit the Vision Resource Center and the Kutztown University Visual Impairment Program.