WYOMISSING, Pa. – After Gov. Tom Wolf announced new COVID-19 restrictions Thursday afternoon, some diners went out to enjoy what might be their last indoor dining experience for 2020.
"As soon as we heard, we wanted to get out and we wanted to come here and support them," said Brendan McKee at Sly Fox Taphouse in Wyomissing. "We may not get out for a few weeks."
While some last indoor drinks and dinners were had, management was trying to find ways to make money in the weeks ahead.
"The reality of it is we are kinda back to where we were before," said Randy McKinley, general manager at the restaurant. "The bad news is it's freezing cold outside. So right now, trying to scramble and see what our plan will be."
Just as many restaurants were just hitting a small stride in adjusting to the previous round of restrictions, the weeks ahead and uncertain new year will pose more challenges.
"Right now, everybody's been operating on such tight profit margins with their food orders and trying to control their food cost," McKinley said. "I think everybody's in tune with that...really we've seen sales dropping since the election, to be honest with you."
As restaurants in the area prepare to shift back to outdoor dining and take-out, Gov. Wolf is calling on all Pennsylvanians to renew their efforts in preventing the spread.
Many customers are looking to shift back to their approach in previous phases of restrictions, in terms of supporting restaurants through outdoor dining and takeout.
"Get out and support them. They're gonna need us so to stay in business," said McKinley.