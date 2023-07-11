DELAWARE TWP., Pa. - The Dingmans Falls boardwalk trail is entering its final stage of repairs.

Crews at the Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area will start work on the last section of trail on Tuesday.

The work on the quarter-mile trail started last summer.

Leading to the second tallest waterfall in Pennsylvania, the boardwalk saw a lot of foot traffic.

“The Dingmans Falls boardwalk trail is one of the most-popular destinations in the park, but the trail is worn and in need of repairs from the heavy use," said Jesse Rourke, trail crew leader, in a statement.

During the last phase of construction, the boardwalk trail will only be open from the parking lot to Silverthread Falls, as that section was finished last summer. There will be a temporary trail to Dingmans Falls on weekdays.

The entire boardwalk trail will be open on weekends.

Work is expected to be complete in the early fall.