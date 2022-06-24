As this decades-long abortion battle ends on the federal level, another one is just beginning.
Both sides of the abortion issue are vowing to keep fighting harder than ever, as the Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade and the constitutional right to an abortion.
In Schuylkill County, protestors say they have one goal -- to send a message to lawmakers: Stay out of our way when it comes to abortion rights.
"It has now been taken away from us, we are regressing. This is the 21st century, this is not the 1920s, this is the year 2022," said Jackie Lupkin of Pottsville.
"I am outraged that the Supreme Court has turned back the clocks 50 years in America, it's not right, it's outrageous," said Josephine Kwiatkowski of Pottsville.
But for those who support the ruling that sends the issue back to the states, it's a day they've worked hard to see, and they're celebrating.
"You just get that feeling like wow it's actually here, this day is here, because it's something that we fought for for so long, so it's just a beautiful feeling to know that justice is being served," said Marlene Downing with the Pro-life Union Greater Philadelphia.
Bishop Alfred A. Schlert from the Diocese of Allentown also praised the Supreme Court's decision.
In a statement, he said in part that ".. all human life must be protected and respected at every stage, especially the most defenseless... I commend the justices for their courageous willingness to re-examine the right to terminate a life."
In contrast, the LGBT Center of Greater Reading issued a statement expressing outrage, saying, in part, "What happened today is a huge slap in the face to women, children, and the LGBTQ plus community that have been treated like second-class citizens all their lives."
Everyone agrees it's not the end, and is vowing to get their supporters more involved than ever at the polls in November.
Saturday night, the group called Berks Stands Up will hold a rally at Fifth and Penn streets in Reading about the Supreme Court ruling. It starts at 7 p.m.