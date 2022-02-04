BERKS COUNTY, Pa.- The Catholic Diocese of Allentown suspended a policy that prevents boys from wrestling girls for the rest of the season.
"I am shocked, to be honest that we got movement so quickly," says Sandy Jordan, a mom of two teenage boys who wrestle at a local Catholic school.
She started a petition to get a policy preventing boys from wrestling girls changed. The Diocese of Allentown's policy required boys to forfeit matches against girls.
Jordan's younger son Luke, who wrestles in the 106-weight class, dealt with this over and over.
"I get to practice every day and work hard and I can't really wrestle and have to forfeit," says Luke.
The Diocese of Allentown says that policy is now suspended for the remainder of the current season.
A spokesman said in a statement:
"This year, some coaches of opposing teams have deliberately sent girls – in some cases girls who have never wrestled before – to the mat knowing the boy from the Catholic school team would be forced to forfeit the match."
The statement also says "This practice is unfair to student athletes. This practice sets the wrong example by demonstrating that winning at all costs is more important than respecting someone's religious beliefs, morals and values"
Jordan says they're really excited about the progress and says it's a step in the right direction, but there's still more work to do.
"It's not necessarily suspended permanently so we still have to keep moving forward," says Jordan.
The Diocese says a decision on the policy beyond the current season will be made after a review by the Pennsylvania Catholic Conference.