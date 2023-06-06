ST. LAWRENCE, Pa. – The Exeter School District Board of Directors covered a long list of items during Tuesday night's special board voting meeting and committee of the whole meeting. Three board members – Dr. David Hemberger, Timothy Morgan, and Allison Wilson – were absent.

Before conducting business, the board recognized the senior high school STEM team, advised by teacher Zachary Potter, which was named a Grand Champion in the ninth annual Pennsylvania Governor’s STEM competition, a statewide competition that challenges student teams from across the state to research, design and present a device or project that can make the quality of life better for Pennsylvanians by accomplishing a series of practical tasks that can fulfill real-world needs. The team consisted of Leahnessa Ortiz, Zak Kauffman, Hansika Kunduru, Peyton Seamans and Olivia Maldonado and they presented a design and working prototype of a remotely operating water-sampling vehicle.

During the voting meeting the board unanimously approved an agreement with Reading Area Community College to continue to offer dual enrollments to senior high school students for the 2023-2024 school year. The tuition rate is $99 per credit and the student is responsible for paying the cost per credit.

Also, by a 6 to 0 vote, the directors rescinded the LERTA (Local Economic Revitalization Tax Assistance) Resolution. LERTA is a tax abatement program created by the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania authorizing local taxing authorities to provide tax exemptions to incentivize redevelopment of aging or deteriorating properties. School business administrator Brian Feick told the board that no LERTA applications were approved the prior year.

A Statement of Work Agreement to Perform Services for Exeter Township School District was approved with the Berks County Intermediate Unit (BCIU). It provides for the BCIU to provide on a temporary basis consultation on transportation matters until the school district can hire a new head of transportation services.

In addition, the board approved several resignations, retirements, new appointments, changes of status, and leaves of absence.

Committee of the Whole

Brian Feick and Ms. Kristin Graham, assistant superintendent, gave the board 2022-2023 Year to Date budget update. Feick reported that with less than one month to go in the budget year expenditures were expected to be about $800,000 over projections, largely due to inflation, offset by over $1.3 million in interest earnings.

Final 2023-2024 budget numbers are not in but it was recommended that the directors vote to approve the Final General Fund Budget for the 2023-2024 school year at the voting meeting on June 20, 2023. It was also recommended that the directors approve the 2023-23 Per Capita Tax of $5.00 for the 2023-2024 school year, per the attached resolution.

The real estate millage for the school year July 1, 2023, to June 30, 2024, was also recommended to be approved. The tax will be levied at the rate of 34.7098 mills (.0347098) or $3.47098 on each $100 of assessed valuation of taxable property.

Homestead Farmstead Tax Exclusion

The 2023-2024 Homestead and Farmstead Exclusion Resolution authorizing real estate tax assessment reductions for the school year beginning July 1, 2023, will be submitted for approval. This is subject to the final tax resolution.

The homestead and farmstead real estate tax reductions for the school year beginning July 1, 2023, are a property tax reduction allocation funded by gambling tax funds, in the amount of $1,676,455.05; and as reimbursement for Philadelphia tax credits claimed against the School District earned income tax by School District resident taxpayers, the amount of $7,678.76. The aggregate amount available during the school year for real estate tax reduction is $1,684,133.81.

The number of approved homesteads within the school district is 6,456 and the number of approved farmsteads within the school district is 37, making the aggregate number of approved homesteads and farmsteads 6,493.

Solicitors

The directors will be asked to approve an agreement between Sweet, Stevens, Katz and Williams, an educational law firm based in New Britain, Pa. and Exeter Township School District to provide legal consultation services for the period beginning July 1, 2023, through June 30, 2024, at a cost of $11,500.00.

Also, the directors will be asked to appoint Sweet, Stevens, Katz, & Williams as solicitor for the Exeter Township School District at a rate of $170 per hour for attorneys and $130 per hour for legal assistants for routine matters, and $200 per hour for attorneys and $130 per hour for legal assistants for non-routine matters for the 2023-2024 school year.

Software purchases

The board will be asked to vote on new software packages for student use. Kindergarten to Grade 2 would receive Dreambox Park ELA (English Language Arts) at a cost of $13,812.50, or $16.25 per student. Grades 3-4 would use Dreambox Plus ELA for $8,612.50, or $16.25 per student.

Grades 5-8 would get IXL Math and ELA at a cost of $20,625, or $16.50 per student. Math alone has been purchased for $11.00 per student, ELA is an additional 5.50 per student for a total of $16.50 per student.

In addition, the directors will be asked to approve the purchase of Discovery Education Experience at a cost of $1.65 per student for a total of $6430.05 as well as Mystery Science through Discovery Education for each K-4 (Jacksonwald, Lorane and Owatin) building at a cost of $1,125.00 per building, or $1.65 per student for a total cost of $3,375.

Also, the board will be asked to approve the purchase of Acadience reading assessment data management for all K-2 and select 3-12 students at a cost of $2.50 per student for 1700 licenses for a total cost of $4,250.00 plus Reading Naturally for select students in grades 2-6 at a cost of $23.00 per student for 240 licenses for a total cost of $5,520.00.

Finally, the purchase of 900 student licenses of Lightspeed Classroom (Device Classroom Management Software) for Grades K-3 at a cost $2 per student for a total of $1,800 and the purchase of 3,900 student licenses of Lightspeed Alerts (Online Student Safety Alerting) for Grades K-12 at a cost $2 per student for a total of $7,800 will be submitted for approval.

Additional fees are entirely covered by the elimination or reduction of software products with a total elimination/reduction amount of $65,182.

Tuition agreements

The directors will be asked to approve a tuition agreement between New Story, New Holland Campus, and the Exeter Township School District to provide extended school year services for an unnamed student for the period June 20, 2023, through July 28, 2023, at the cost of $425/day, for a total cost of approximately $8,925 and to provide a tuition agreement for extended school year services for a second unnamed student for the period June 20, 2023, through July 28, 2023, at the same cost.

Also, a tuition agreement between Buxmont Academy and the district to provide alternative education/short-term placement slots for the 2023-2024 school year, at a total cost of $137,883.60 will be requested.

The directors will be asked to approve the adoption of a Waiver and Release Agreement for an unnamed student which details the provision of transportation fees and tuition to the Delaware Valley Friends School of up to $40,000 per year until June 2026.

In addition, an agreement between Lakeside Youth Service and the district to provide educational and therapeutic support services for school age children and their families and training for adults and professional development for the period beginning July 1, 2023, through June 30, 2024, at a cost of $170,000.00 will be voted on for approval.

The board was advised that the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD) has approved a grant award to the Exeter Township School District under the School Safety and Security Program Grant Fund in the amount of $158,961.00 for School Mental Health and $158,961.00 for Physical Safety and Security, for a total of $317,922.

Insurance packages

The directors will be asked to approve the following insurance coverage for the period from July 1, 2023 to June 30, 2024.

1. An insurance package that includes property, equipment breakdown, liability and crime through C. M. Regent Insurance, Mechanicsburg, Pa. at a cost of $148,128 (Deductible $25,000).

2. Business Auto coverage through C.M. Regent at a cost of $47,939.

3. Umbrella coverage through C. M Regent at a cost of $12,643.

4. School Leader errors and omissions coverage through C. M. Regent at a cost of $23,216.

5. Worker's Compensation coverage through P.I.C. Insurance Group, Philadelphia, Pa., at a cost of $243,412.

6. Privacy & Network Liability coverage through C. M. Regent at a cost of $17,930 (Prior year cost $17,988)

In total, the cost for the renewal and new lines of insurance coverage is $493,268, or $56,526 more than the prior year.

It was recommended that the Board of School Directors approve the Student Accident Insurance coverage at a cost of $26,530 (Prior year cost - $26,530) through A.G. Administrators, Berwyn, Pa.