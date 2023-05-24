MUHLENBERG TWP., Pa. - The largest disc-dog competition series in the world returns to Muhlenberg Township this Memorial Day weekend.

The 2023 Keystone State River Jam Discdogathon and Skyhoundz Classic Championships will take place at Jim Dietrich Park on May 27 and 28.

The events start at 9 a.m. both days and admission is free for all spectators. Jim Dietrich Park is located at 4899 Stoudts Ferry Bridge Road.

The two-day competition includes a 2022 Skyhoundz World Discdogathon Qualifier on Saturday and a Skyhoundz Classic Qualifier event Sunday.

Organizers say they've held it at Jim Dietrich Park the last ten years and the venue is a consistent favorite of the disc-dog community.

Contestants and their canine teammates earn points for basic throws and catches in a variety of events that test the skill of handler and canine alike.

Novice and veteran competitors are encouraged to compete and there is an entry fee for all competitors.

Awards are given out for the top teams in beginner, intermediate and expert levels.