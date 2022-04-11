CUMRU TWP. — A new discount retailer that 69 News first reported in March has plans to locate in the former Kmart in Shillington Plaza now says it will open this summer and will be one of the chain's larger locations.
Ocean State Job Lot, a Rhode Island-based chain, is working to transform 46,836 square feet of the 92,177-square-foot former Kmart into a "big, bright shopping experience," the retailer said.
It will have new a new entrance/façade, LED lighting, flooring and ceiling, and "since it will be a larger store, the company will be able to display its optimal merchandise layouts that will offer plenty of space for customers to shop," spokesman Spencer Gossy said.
Ocean State Job Lot, a privately held chain with 147 store locations across the Northeast, offers discount prices on what it says is an "ever-changing array of household goods, apparel, pet supplies, kitchen pantry staples, gourmet and international specialty foods and season products such as lawn and garden essentials; patio, pool and beach supplies; heating and cooling; and holiday items."
Ocean State Job Lots closed the purchase from Mark Shillington LLL on March 1.
The move is expected to create 50 jobs.
It will be the chain's eighth Pennsylvania store. It has stores in Wind Gap, Montgomeryville, Wilkes-Barre and Dickson City, and says it's on track to open locations in Warminster this month and in Willow Street, Lancaster County, in May.
Ocean State Job Lot said it also plans improvements to the rest of the 145,601-square-foot shopping center, and hopes to fill not only the remaining space in the former Kmart, which closed in 2019, but also will "be working with local real estate brokers find tenants" to fill all "the current small vacancies" in the plaza.
Other current tenants, including a Dollar Tree, a Grocery Outlet and Front Lines Barber Shop, are expected to remain in the plaza, Gossy said.
"OSJL is excited about the great tenant mix that is already in place and is looking forward to finding new tenants to improve upon that mix," Gossy said.
He said the chain "has been looking all over Pennsylvania, including the Reading/Shillington market, since the company began its Pennsylvania expansion in 2019. OSJL believes that Reading/Shillington is a strong, growing retail market, and when the Kmart space became available, OSJL thought it would be a great opportunity for them to enter and fill a need in the market."
Paul Cox, director of store operations for Ocean State Job Lot, said in a statement that "throughout the pandemic, we have been committed to continue expansion throughout the Northeast, and we look forward to opening our doors to the Reading and Shillington communities this summer."