CUMRU TWP., Pa. — A discount retailer planning to open in the former Kmart in the Shillington Plaza is looking to hire 50 workers.
Ocean State Job Lot, a Rhode Island-based chain, is transforming 46,836 square feet of the 92,177-square-foot former Kmart into a "big, bright shopping experience," the retailer has said.
On Thursday, it said in a news release that it needs to fill up to 50 part- and full-time roles, as well as store leadership jobs. It also will hire seasonal workers.
Anyone interested can apply on the company's website.
Ocean State said in its release that the jobs include "competitive pay and benefits package, including flexible hours; medical, vision and dental insurance, if eligible; profit participation; service awards; paid time off; 401K; 30% store discount and more."
The chain also offers a $300 cash or $500 gift card bonus when associates refer their friends and family, and "stay bonuses" to reward new hires with $250 after 90 days of employment.
The Cumru Township store will be among the chain's larger locations.
It will have a new entrance/façade, LED lighting, flooring and ceiling, and "since it will be a larger store, the company will be able to display its optimal merchandise layouts that will offer plenty of space for customers to shop," spokesman Spencer Gossy said.
Ocean State Job Lot, a privately held chain with 148 store locations across the Northeast, offers discount prices on what it says is an "ever-changing array of household goods, apparel, pet supplies, kitchen pantry staples, gourmet and international specialty foods and season products such as lawn and garden essentials; patio, pool and beach supplies; heating and cooling; and holiday items."
Ocean State Job Lots closed the purchase from Mark Shillington LLL on March 1.
It will be the chain's eighth Pennsylvania store. It has stores in Wind Gap, Montgomeryville, Wilkes-Barre and Dickson City. It most recently opened a store at 808 E. Street Rd., Warminster.
Other locations opening this year include Willow Street, Lancaster County; and State College, Centre County.
Ocean State Job Lot said it also plans improvements to the rest of the 145,601-square-foot shopping center, and hopes to fill not only the remaining space in the former Kmart, which closed in 2019, but also will "be working with local real estate brokers find tenants" to fill all "the current small vacancies" in the plaza.
Current tenants include Dollar Tree, Grocery Outlet, and Front Lines Barber Shop.