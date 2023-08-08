GREENWICH TOWNSHIP, Pa. - State Police say they're looking for the thieves who used a ruse to commit a burglary after telling their 84-year-old victim a story about work they were supposedly doing in the area.

"[They] said that they were installing fiber optic lines, so he brought the gentleman from the house out front," said Trooper David Beohm with PSP Troop L.

That's when police say others entered through the back and stole a more than 100-year-old black safe with Dietrick Bro's [sic] written on the front.

The burglary happened on Dotterer Road in rural Greenwich Township on the evening of Friday, August 8th.

"They work in a group, or it could be another person, and then they come in," said Beohm."That was a big thing years ago, then they'd come in and burglarize your house."

The victim was walked back inside when the burglary was completed.

He told state police he saw two trucks, one that was white, driving away from his home afterward.

"Obviously we would want to know if somebody saw something odd," said Beohm. "They were probably driving up and down the road. I doubt very much that they would've pulled right into this driveway or stopped at this house."

Police say you should always be cautious when people approach your home and ask questions.

"You can tell them 'No, I'm not coming out,'" added Beohm. "[Say] 'can I call my neighbor, can I call my grandson, can I call my son, my daughter, whomever, my friend down the road? I want to call him and have him come up here.' Don't be afraid to do that."