TAMAQUA, Pa. - Parents searching for baby formula are encouraged to visit the district office for Rep. Jerry Knowles to pick-up one free can of formula.
Rep. Jerry Knowles (R-Berks/Carbon/Schuylkill) announced that his district office in Tamaqua has received a donation of baby formula for distribution in the community.
The donation of 60 cans of formula was made by Tom and Jane Perkins, owners of Tamaqua Truck and Trailer, reports a media release from the office of Representative Jerry Knowles.
“The Perkins have graciously donated this baby formula and they asked us to make it available to families in the Tamaqua area,” said Knowles. “The formula shortage is creating a hardship for parents in our community and across the nation. We thank the Perkins for their generosity and are certainly happy to help out in this way.”
Knowles said parents can stop by his district office during business hours, 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., starting Wednesday, May 18, to receive one can of the formula at no cost to them.
The office is located at 202 E. Broad St. in Tamaqua.