NWS Weather Alert NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 PM EDT FOR CENTRAL BERKS COUNTY... At 242 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Bernville, or 11 miles south of Schuylkill Haven, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to vehicles is possible. Wind damage to roofs, siding, trees, and power lines is possible. Locations impacted include... Kutztown, Hamburg, Fleetwood, Laureldale, Womelsdorf, Topton, Robesonia, Leesport, Shoemakersville, Bernville, Lyons, Strausstown, Lenhartsville, Fairview Hgts and Centerport. This includes Interstate 78 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 21 and 44. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature's leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. && HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN; WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH