HARRISBURG, Pa. - School districts in Berks County and beyond are still looking over the details of a Commonwealth Court ruling regarding how schools are funded.

A judge ruled schools in Pennsylvania are not getting the funding they should, and the current funding system is unconstitutional, because it does not give all students access to a system with meaningful opportunity to succeed academically, socially and civically.

"The Reading School District is excited and elated at the decision that the courts made in favor of public education, and the staff and students throughout our community across the Commonwealth," said Wayne Gehris, Reading School District chief financial officer.

The lawsuit was brought by six districts, including ones in Lancaster and Schuylkill counties. It alleges the current system relies too much on property taxes.

House GOP Leader Bryan Cutler called the ruling disappointing, but not surprising. He said the court "consistently identifies itself as a legislature to reach policy gains political allies cannot achieve in the General Assembly."

Brandywine Heights Area School District Superintendent Andrew Potteiger said the initiative for change dates back to the '90s.

"Knowing the outcome from this and the stance that the judge took in this ruling is very favorable, especially to a more rural small school such as ours at Brandywine Heights," said Potteiger.

An appeal to the state Supreme Court is possible, but there is no word yet on whether that will happen.

Governor Josh Shapiro said every child should have access to a high-quality education. He is reviewing the court's opinion.