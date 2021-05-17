EPHRATA TWP., Pa. - Does driving around Southeast Pennsylvania ever feel rough? In one part of Lancaster County, not far from Berks County, there is a diamond that will hopefully make travel easier for drivers.
"Safety was by far the chief concern," said Dave Thompson of PennDOT District 8.
A diverging diamond interchange is now open at the intersection of Route 322 and 222 in Ephrata Township. The nearly $11 million dollar project has been the works since 2013.
It has a distinctive, double-helix design that officials say improves safety.
"Crash stats show diverging diamond interchanges can reduce crashes by around 46%," said Thompson.
PennDOT says there is only one other diverging diamond in the state and that the new traffic patterns can be intimidating. When you travel in one you need to follow the arrows.
The arrows are integrated into the diamond on the ground, on signs and in some cases, into the traffic signals themselves.
"This particular one also is unique in that it provides multi modal transportation access," said Thompson, "that is, pedestrians, bicycles and horse and buggies."
There's a diverging diamond in the works in Berks County. A rendering shows plans for the new traffic pattern at Route 422 and Penn Avenue in West Reading. The diamond is still in the design phase and won't become reality for several years.