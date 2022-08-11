NEW MORGAN, Pa. – State police on Thursday released new evidence in the fatal shooting of a security guard in New Morgan borough in southern Berks County.
A composite sketch shows a man who police are calling a "person of interest" in the case.
Last Saturday, two security guards were shot — one fatally — while patrolling a lot along Quarry Road. Troy Rickenbach, 37, died after someone fired shots from a vehicle that was trespassing on private property, authorities said.
Rickenbach and another security guard, who was wounded in the shooting, were approaching a suspicious vehicle in the 200 block of Quarry Road early Saturday morning when they were met with gunfire, according to the state police and Berks County District Attorney John Adams.
The vehicle was described as a blue Chrysler minivan.
The shooter was described as a white male who is approximately 6 feet tall and weighs 230 pounds. Police were told the man has a reddish-brown beard and was wearing a baseball cap.
Anyone who recognizes the man depicted in the sketch or has any other information related to this case is asked to contact the state police by calling 610-378-4011. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Alert Berks County.