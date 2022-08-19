WEST READING, Pa. — A new school year, free of mask mandates, is upon us.

"We're trying to get back to a 'normal' school environment, where you have activities, you have kids doing what they normally like to do and doing it safely in a school setting," said Dr. Debra Powell, the chief of infectious diseases at Reading Hospital.

Powell said this new school year comes with new rules for students who contract COVID.

"If anyone tests positive," she said, "we recommend that they stay home for five days, and that's called an isolation period."

The CDC said after that five-day period, if symptoms are gone, the student can return to school. If the student's immunocompromised, it's recommended he or she stay home for 10 days.

"They're not going to require testing for kids to stay in school, which I think is probably a good move," Powell said. "Also, they're recommending more vaccination."

Powell said masks won't be standard practice, but if a school or classroom experiences an outbreak, they may be required short term.

She said we can also expect to continue to see new variants emerge.

"We will see them continue to evolve, like we see with the flu every year," she said. "We see new strains come, and we'll have to react to that and produce new vaccines for these new variants."

And as for monkeypox, Powell said parents should be alert, as it's spreading in the region.

"If anyone has the lesions, they should stay out of school," Powell said. "They should have them tested, and then, if they're positive, they should stay home."