BERKS COUNTY, Pa. - A doctor with Berks County-based Tower Health has been fired over allegations that she prescribed two drugs to treat COVID-19 that are not approved by the FDA for that use.
Tower Health released a statement saying they "became aware of the allegations involving Dr. Edith Behr prescribing Ivermectin and Hydroxychloroquine for the treatment of COVID 19."
The statement goes on to say "We investigated the matter and, as a result, Dr. Behr's employment with Tower Health Medical Group has been terminated effective immediately."
The termination follows the circulation of a Tik Tok video posted calling out what the poster described as "an illegal prescription service" providing customers with the two controversial drugs.
The video mentions Dr. Behr, as well as the social media account of a Lebanon County restaurant, which that county's D-A said she and police got complaints about, and referred the matter to the Attorney General's Office.
It also names a pharmacy in Wyomissing. The pharmacy posted the following statement on its website on February 3, 2022.