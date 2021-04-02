READING, Pa. — A recent study published in The Journal of Pediatrics warns of a dramatic increase in hospitalizations in the years following a ban on the sale of high-powered magnet toys being lifted.
Marketed under many different names, these magnet toys are easy to find, but doctors warn they aren't such a good idea.
"These magnets can really cause serious complications," said Dr. Christopher Valente, the chief of pediatric emergency medicine at Reading Hospital.
In 2014, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission banned the sale of these moldable magnets made from rare earth elements, claiming they were a safety risk. Two years later, the ban was lifted, and the magnets were back on the market. In the years following the ban, hospitalizations associated with the magnets have risen exponentially.
"The more that these objects are out and available in the community, the more that young children will come in contact with them and the more devastation we'll see as a result of it," Valente said.
Besides the magnets simply being a choking hazard, Valente said they present a unique challenge, because if even two of them are ingested, they can stick together inside the body and cause serious damage.
"They can trap segments of bowel between them and basically compress that tissue, and then it leads to tissue death," Valente explained. "You can get perforations of the bowel. You can get obstructions of the bowel, and these require really serious surgical interventions."
Parents don't always see if their child has ingested something, and symptoms of a child swallowing something like a magnet or a button battery (also very hazardous) could present similarly to other common illnesses, including coughing, vomiting and abdominal pain.
Doctors said prevention is one of the best ways to keep your child safe. Don't allow your child to have toys like this, and be aware of the potential serious health risks they present.