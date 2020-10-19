READING, Pa. - It's not something Harold Spatz wants to do.
"It's something you got to do," he said.
Spatz has no symptoms, but he's getting a free COVID-19 test from the state at FirstEnergy Stadium in Reading because his wife is coming home from surgery soon.
"She said, 'What happens when I get home?' So she said, 'You better get tested,'" said Spatz. "So here I am."
The threat of COVID-19 is not all that daunts them: there's also flu season, and doctors warn that getting both would pose a threat no one wants to face.
"In our elderly population, one of these infections can be devastating," said Dr. Debra Powell, the chief of infectious diseases at Reading Hospital. "If you add two, it would be more devastating."
Powell said having the flu and the coronavirus at the same time could make your symptoms worse and lead to worse outcomes.
"We're really recommending everyone get a flu shot this season to protect themselves and also the people around them," said Powell.
More than 750 people were tested at the stadium over the first two days, something Powell likes to see.
"It's important to test those people so we can see what the baseline infection rate is in the community," she said.
Spatz already took the doctor's advice and got his flu shot, wanting no part of the battle the flu and coronavirus could bring.
"I would think that could make your eyes close forever," said Spatz.