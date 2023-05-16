KINGSTON, Pa. - Recently released court documents provide new information in the case of a Kutztown University graduate killed in Luzerne County.

The victim, identified as 22-year-old Ryan Padovani, was found dead May 5 inside a home in the 100 block of East Bennett Street in Kingston.

Padovani, a 2022 graduate of Kutztown University, died from multiple blunt force trauma to the head and his death is being investigated as a homicide.

A search warrant for the property indicated that investigators found a rear kitchen door had been forced open and glass from that door was found on the kitchen floor.

The warrant also detailed the numerous pieces of blood, fingerprint and hair evidence police collected from the crime scene.

Based on the evidenced obtained, authorities believed they had probable cause to issue a second search warrant for an adjoining home.

On May 12, members of the Kingston Police Department, Luzerne County District Attorney's Office and several other investigating agencies executed a search warrant at the home of Walter Zolner III.

The adjoining house, which shares a common wall with Padovani's, was empty at the time.

Authorities conducted a systematic search of the residence and a small amount of marijuana as well as drug paraphernalia were found. Zollner was charged accordingly and is currently in Luzerne County Prison on $5,000,000 bail.

Zollner has not been charged in connection with Padovani's death and the investigation is ongoing.