LEESPORT, Pa. - A dog who was found left for dead in the Leesport area last weekend has died. Animal rescue workers with Zoe's House Rescue posted the news on social media Thursday.

Sadie was found near death on Belleman's Church Road Sunday. Her puppies, who were already dead when rescuers arrived, were located nearby in a tied trash bag.

Her condition took a turn for the worse when vets say they were no longer able to control Sadie's labored breathing. Her infections continued to worsen and, as she got weaker, rescuers ran out of options and had to euthanize her.

"Somebody knows who owned this dog and we want to bring justice to her and her babies," said Lakin Harmon, founder and president of Zoe's House Rescue.

Anyone with information is asked contact Zoe's House Rescue or the Animal Rescue League of Berks County.