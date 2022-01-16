READING, Pa. - A dog owner in Reading is looking for her 8-week old pet Morkie after she says it was stolen from her hands.
Berks Dog Search posted on Facebook that a woman from Reading was walking into her home in the 400 block of Spring Street around 10:30 p.m. on Friday, when a man asked to see the dog.
The woman tells Berks Dog Search that the man grabbed the dog and took off running.
The suspect is described as a slim, black man in his 20s.
Berks Dog Search is asking for members of the community to monitor Facebook, Craigslist and other websites for posts about the puppy.