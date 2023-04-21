BIRDSBORO, Pa. – Officials say a dog that was put in a bag and tossed over a hill in Alsace Township is making progress in her recovery.

"Daisy Mae" was found after a witness saw a person throw what looked like a trash bag over a stone wall in Oak Lane. A dog was found in the bag that landed in the woods.

Officials with the Animal Rescue League of Berks County say Daisy Mae is eating and drinking.

They say she walks in circles, which is a neurological symptom.

There's no word on when she could go up for adoption.

State police are looking for the person who threw her. Anyone with information is asked to contact them at 610-378-4011.