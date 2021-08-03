READING, Pa. — Several dogs that were recently rescued from a sanctuary in Puerto Rico are now looking for their forever home in Berks County.
Reading-based Humane Pennsylvania announced Tuesday that the five of the 17 dogs are available for adoption by those willing to provide them with a loving home.
Humane Pennsylvania rescued the dogs through The SATO Project, a Puerto Rico-focused organization that aims to rescue and rehome abandoned and abused animals throughout the U.S. territory.
"This transport was so important, not only for the 17 dogs we assisted with, but for the sanctuary owner as well. Sadly, she was diagnosed with a medical condition that prevented her from being able to care for these sweet seniors," said Tawny Kissinger, Humane Pennsylvania's lifesaving programs coordinator. "We are so fortunate here at Humane Pennsylvania to have the resources to be able to provide them with a safe and warm environment until we can find them their forever homes."
Some of the 17 dogs have already been adopted; others are being cared for at The Freedom Center for Animal Life-Saving in Reading and at The Humane League of Lancaster County.
Those who are interested in adopting one of the five dogs currently available must go through Humane Pennsylvania's screening process.
Each adoption includes:
- Humane Pennsylvania's 30-day adoption health supplement
- Spaying or neutering (prior to adoption)
- Vaccinations (including current rabies vaccination) and de-worming medication
- Flea treatment
- Microchipping and chip registration
- Free one-pound bag of Science Diet pet food