BETHEL TWP., Pa. - Dollar General awarded Bethel Elementary School $50,000 to put toward literacy programs.
"The idea is to encourage, to allow them to expand their libraries and start literacy programs, and just instill in their students that lifelong love of reading," said Sean Scheiderer, who was representing the company from Dollar General's distribution center in Bethel Township.
Dollar General's founder couldn't read and didn't want other people to have those same struggles, so he set out to change that through the Dollar General Literacy Foundation, which he started in 1993.
The company said a big part of its mission is serving others.
"This is one of the ways that we are so proud to do that," said Scheiderer.
"I had zero idea of what to expect," said Andrew Guers, Bethel's principal. "Dollar General contacted me about two weeks ago from their corporate office in Tennessee and said that there's a gift that they were going to be presenting to me, would I accept it."
Guers said the donation will make a big difference.
"We're going to try to be as creative as possible to keep literacy as a push for us, but using the funds to think outside the box when it comes to literacy," said Guers, who added that the school also plans to bring in a lot of high-interest books for the students.