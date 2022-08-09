WYOMISSING, Pa. — The Veterans Coalition of Pennsylvania is starting up the engine of its new van, part of a mission to get veterans with disabilities where they need to go.

It is a donation the organization received from the IM ABLE Foundation, a nonprofit that helps adults and kids who face different challenges get out.

The organization reached out to the Veterans Coalition, asking what its vehicle situation was. Soon, IM ABLE offered one of its minivans.

"We're going to be able to take veterans to their doctor appointments, mental health appointments, to all their appointments," said Robin Gilmore, chairman of the Veterans Coalition.

The organization had been giving out bus passes to veterans and their families.

Gilmore said demand for the group's assistance is high, with more than 5,000 at-risk veteran families in the Reading area.

"At-risk means one paycheck away from sleeping in their cars," Gilmore said.

The van will be able to hold at least five people and will be available on an as-needed basis to veterans and their families.

"So, we'd like to be able to bring more mobility to the city of Reading, for the veterans that live here," Gilmore said.

The Veterans Coalition of Pennsylvania returned the favor, donating a $3,500 check to the IM ABLE Foundation, an organization run by Marine veteran Chris Kaag.

"I love providing people that ability to get out and to live a very fulfilling and, you know, motivating active lifestyle," Kaag said.

"When we see our community members, maybe folks that didn't even serve, reach out to help our local veterans, it's the most moving thing," Gilmore said. "It's truly and literally what we live for."