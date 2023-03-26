WEST READING, Pa. - Donation efforts and grief counseling are under way as the R.M. Palmer tragedy continues into Sunday.

"We hear the concerns and frustrations of those around, and the families that are looking for answers," said Mayor Kaag during the news conference at 10 a.m. Sunday morning. "We have been overwhelmed with offers of support from the Berks County community and we truly do appreciate it. We have many companies and organizations offering grief counseling at their offices... If you want more of that information, please contact me and I will get it to you."

West Reading Borough officials, Berks County Community Foundation, and United Way of Berks County announced the creation of the West Reading Disaster Relief Fund to help those who lost loved ones in the explosion and those who were displaced from their homes and their employment.

“Our hearts are with the families who have been impacted by this tragic event,” said Tammy White, president of the United Way of Berks County. “We are humbled by the desire of our community to help in any way it can.”

Donations can be made online.

So far, they have raised $7,000 in donations.