FLEETWOOD, Pa. — The Fleetwood Volunteer Fire Company has added a new tool to its arsenal.

The fire company is one of 58 across the country this year to be awarded a grain rescue tube and specialized training by the National Education Center for Agricultural Safety.

The donation of the equipment and training is courtesy of Nationwide and Mid Atlantic Credit as part of Nationwide's grain bin safety advocacy campaign.

The equipment will be used to help prevent tragedies on local farms, as farmers and commercial grain handlers enter grain bins to remove clumped or rotted grain, according to Nationwide.

"It only takes seconds, or a simple mistake, for an adult to sink in the quicksand-like flow of grain and become fully entrapped or engulfed," Brad Liggett, Nationwide's president of agribusiness, said in a news release. "Adding to the risk is a lack of rescue equipment available to local fire departments and emergency responders who are called for help when a worker becomes trapped."

Nationwide, which insures many of the country's farms and ranches, launched its grain bin safety campaign in 2014. Since then, more than 250 fire companies have benefited from the program, and at least five have put the tubes and training to use to save the lives of workers trapped in grain bins, officials said.